Carlow and Kilkenny’s most creative upcyclers and stylists are being called to take part in a nationwide competition with a sustainable twist.

Enable Ireland has launched “The Final Find” — a fashion challenge where entrants must craft unique looks using only what they receive in a mystery bag of second-hand clothes.

The competition aims to tackle textile waste — with over 200,000 tonnes of clothing ending up in landfill every year — and inspire a shift towards circular fashion.

Tyron Lovett, competition coordinator with Enable Ireland, says the challenge is about creativity, community, and sustainability.

“We’ll send a mystery bag, and a mystery bag could have anything, so a denim jacket from the 80s, a crazy bold-coloured print, and the whole idea is you create a look from scratch, not having any idea what the outfit could be, there’s no curation, there’s no picking, and that kind of is the whole purpose, trying to get people to be more creative, and think of the life cycle of second hand clothes.”