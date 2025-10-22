There was success for Carlow and Kilkenny at the Irish Hotel Awards.

The Newpark Hotel was deemed the country’s best at being Family Friendly with the crew at Kilkenny city’s Castlecomer Road premises also tops in the region for Head Chef (Paul Murphy) and Guest Relations Manager (Marita McGrory).

Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown was named Five Star Hotel of the Year also tops in Leinster for Hotel Restaurant of the Year for its The Hound at Hunter’s Yard.

The Woodford Dolmen in Carlow was Leinster’s best Local Hotel while Mount Wolseley Estate Hotel in Tullow was tops across the region for Self Catering Property.

Full winner list: