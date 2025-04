Two more status yellow weather warnings for rain have been issued.

Both begin at 6am tomorrow, with heavy rain at times in counties in the West and South East.

Galway and Mayo are included in one warning that expires at 9pm Friday.

The other concerns Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford and that expires early Saturday morning.

This is in addition to a previously issued rain warning for Kerry and Cork from 11pm tonight.