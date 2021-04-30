Carlow and Kilkenny to get more than €300,000 from Historic Structures Fund

More than €300,000 is coming to Carlow and Kilkenny under funding announced by Minister of State Malcolm Noonan.

The Carlow Kilkenny Green TD’s told KCLR News that the monies are part of a €3million Historic Structures Fund for built heritage projects.

The largest sum of €75,000 goes to Shee Alms House in Kilkenny City with €50,000 each to Rothe House, Carlow County Library and Paulstown’s Shankill Castle with Kells House getting €37,000 and €32,000 for Borris House.

There’s also €15,000 in the shopfront stream for Tynan’s Bridge House Bar in Kilkenny City and €10,000 for Rose Cottage in Johnswell.