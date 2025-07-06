Tourism in Carlow and Kilkenny was on the agenda at a recent Fáilte Ireland Oireachtas information clinic, attended by Carlow Kilkenny TD Catherine Callaghan.

At the clinic, the overarching strategy to increase tourism in Kilkenny city and county was discussed, as well as a new consultative strategy process in Carlow.

As part of the consultative process, businesses in the sector in Carlow will have the opportunity to give their thoughts on how to improve local tourism, in September.

Speaking to KCLR News, Deputy Callaghan reflected on the need to encourage tourists not just to visit, but to stay locally.

“They’re trying to ensure that we’re working together as a region, because you can imagine that people might be coming from abroad, that might have had relatives or family connections with Laois, so let’s encourage them if they come to Laois that they also come to Kilkenny, that they also come to Carlow, but it certainly should be the focus that we encourage people to come and to stay.”