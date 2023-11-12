Carlow and Kilkenny under Orange weather warning

Carlow and Kilkenny are among the counties falling under an Orange weather warning issued this evening.

It takes effect overnight, at 2am Monday, and continues to 10am with a Status Yellow for Wind & Rain taking over until 3pm.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group met earlier to discuss the best response to take as Storm Debi closes in on Ireland and the county councils in both Carlow and Kilkenny have teams monitoring the situation locally.

Widespread power outages (ESB updates here) and dangerous travelling conditions are expected in affected counties, and people are being asked to work from home if they can.

While schools and creches in the counties affected by red or orange warning are advised to close until 10am Monday, with some locally opting for an 11am start to allow staff time to get in safely.

CLOSURES

A number of other facilities will be closed on Monday (13th Nov) as a precaution, including:

Carlow Town Park

Oak Park

Ducketts Grove

Tullow Town Park

Thomas Traynor Memorial Park



With other counties under a Red Warning advice is to keep up to date with what’s going on by checking reliable weather sources and local media.

So, stay tuned for updates, in particular to KCLR Breakfast with John Walsh from 7am and if you’ve information or photos to share please text or Whatsapp to 083 306 96 96.