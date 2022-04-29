Carlow and Kilkenny urged to ‘Go Purple’ to raise awareness of Domestic abuse

Domestic abuse was at pandemic levels even before Covid.

That’s according to the Communications manager at the local Amber women’s refuge.

An awareness campaign is underway asking people to Go Purple for the day today (Friday).

Naoimh Murphy says they are eager to continue highlighting the extent of the problem:

“Covid put a spotlight on it in terms of the prevalence but it was at pandemic levels before covid and it will continue at pandemic levels”

Local Gardaí and support services are coming together for Go Purple Day today.

Garda Elaine Dalton of the Divisional Protective Services Unit in Kilkenny says they will be doing their bit to raise awareness of the issue and the supports available:

“We’ll be illuminating the station purple to honour the day. There’ll also be posts up on our Facebook page in relation to advice on domestic abuse. Myself and Superintendent Hughes will have information up in relation to what services are available from An Garda Siochána”