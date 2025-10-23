Carlow and Kilkenny are well represented at tonight’s National Age Friendly Recognition and Achievement Awards.
Local finalists include Carlow Older People’s Council Information Hub and the county’s Together We Are Stronger while Creative Christmas Connections Kilkenny is also in the mix.
The event rolls out at The Galmont Hotel, Galway.
Finalists:
|Age Friendly Transport Award
|– Older Voices Community Car Initiative, Kildare
– Kerry Cancer Support Group’s Healthlink Transport
– Accessible Hospital Bus Service, Meath
|Age Friendly Active and Healthy Ageing
|– Positive Ageing Week – Local Heroes Campaign, Galway City
– Live Well – Health and Wellbeing Information Event, Laois
– AgeWell, Meath
– Monaghan Age Friendly Hospital
|Age Friendly Business Innovation
|– Slieve Russell Hotel, Cavan
– Gas Networks Ireland, Dublin City
– Foxrock Age Friendly Business Initiative, DLR
– Tirlán, Kildare
|Age Friendly Safety & Security
|– Safe and Connected, Cork County
– Home Fire Safety Visit Collab – Mayo
– St Joseph’s House, Waterford
|Age Friendly Communications
|– Carlow Older People’s Council Information Hub
– Hi Digital Intergenerational Project, Cork County
– Limerick Libraries Digital Tablet Lending | Vodafone
|Age Friendly Environment
|– EnergyCloud Age Friendly Pilot, Cork City
– Ardee Garden Care & Repair Project, Louth
– Towards Age Friendly Healthcare | Walkability Study of Clondalkin Primary Care Centre, South Dublin
|Age Friendly Community Innovation Award
|– Hearth – Art for Older People at Home, Mayo
– Vulnerable Persons Programme, South Dublin
– 60+ Climate Drive, Galway County
– Creative Christmas Connections, Kilkenny
– Together We Are Stronger, Carlow
|Age Friendly Housing
|– Baile an Róigh, Rosslare, Wexford
– Bowden Court, Fingal
– Cuirt an Troisc, Donegal