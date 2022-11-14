Carlow and Kilkenny’s community groups urged to apply for energy support grant

€10,000,000 in funding to support community and volunteer groups with energy costs has been launched by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

The Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme is to open for applications from the 21st of November and will provide once-off monetary support to organisations that cannot avail of other government energy support schemes.

Carlow Kilkenny TD, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says it’s so important to support those who support us through volunteering.

“And the reason it’s so important is, we know how important the community groups and the work they do and all of their volunteers, so what it is is to get the grant from the 21st of November to the 2nd of December, so it’s important that we get the news out to our community and voluntary sectors that there is a one-off payment for energy cost to help them and it’s crucial,” said Deputy Murnane.