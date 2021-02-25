Carlow and Kilkenny’s local celebrities are backing Ireland Reads Day

In a nationwide first, this morning sees us celebrating Ireland Reads Day.

People across the country are being urged to pick up a book, and take a pledge of involvement here.

The aim is to see exactly how many minutes Ireland can spend reading before the day’s out.

To help us all get inspired for the challenge, our reporter Shauna Mc Hugh asked these friends of KCLR for some of their book recommendations, and they didn’t disappoint!

From our Mayors, to the Carlow Pride Committee and a local radio legend, here’s what some of the familiar faces across Carlow and Kilkenny had to say: