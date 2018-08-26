Carlow apartment complex, on site of former hotel, up for auction for €1.5 million

A guide price of €1.5 million is what’s been set for the sale of an apartment complex in the middle of Carlow Town.

The Royal Apartments on Dublin Street along with a multi-storey carpark behind are going under the hammer next month.

In total, there are 15 apartments, three retail units and one office included in the complex which, for hundreds of years, had been a hotel in the town.

Speaking to KCLR News, local councillor Walter Lacey says a lot of Carlow people would have fond memories of the Royal Hotel:

“It would have served Carlow extremely well down through the years and the centuries.

“In 2002 it was purchased and demolished and replaced by the existing building, but certainly the Royal Hotel has a lot of very fond memories for Carlow people.

“There were great functions held in it. My own wedding was held in it in 1980, and I recall my Grandmother, a number of years before that, would have worked in the Royal Hotel.”

BidX1 is facilitating the auction which is taking place online on the 20th of September.