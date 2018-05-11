Carlow architect says anyone wanting to avail of Simon Open Door Initiative should get in touch now

A Carlow architect says anyone who wants to avail of this year’s Simon Open Door initiative should be getting in touch now.

Dermot Geoghegan is the only Carlow member of the Royal Institute of Architects, which is offering their consultation services free of charge to people who make a €90 donation to Simon.

Apart from raising money for the homelessness charity, the aim is to help people to live and build within their means – to try prevent problems further down the line.

Speaking to KCLR News, Dermot says it’s taking place next week but now is the time to book a session.

That can be done through the Simon Open Door website here.