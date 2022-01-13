Carlow artist outlines fears for future of landmark Lime Kiln structure

A Carlow artist’s been outlining concerns that moves are underway to remove the county’s famed lime kiln.

It’s the last physical sign of the sugar industry on the grounds of the former factory and is a protected structure,

However it’s understood landowners Greencore are seeking to have it dropped from that status.

But local artist Rennie Duenting has been telling KCLR Live it needs to be kept:

“It’s the highest structure in our county as well and according to the engineers it’s in good condition”

She’s suggested some options for its future use:

“It could be made into a viewing tower where people could see all across the county. It could be turned into a heritage centre”

And Rennie has also pointed out that the building has national significance not just local:

“It’s not just a heritage, iconic structure for Carlow. It’s the whole of Ireland”.

She is urging people who feel strongly about the structure to contact the local authority to inform them of your views.