Carlow based company secures million euro investment to roll out new device

A Carlow-based company has just secured a million-euro investment to roll-out their temperature testing device.

A New York based venture capital fund is backing Xenon’s ‘Fever Defence’ device which uses a thermal imaging camera and facial detection to test people’s temperature when they’re going to work.

Managing Director of the Company, which is based on the Wexford Road, says the opportunity shows how local company’s can compete in an international market.

Speaking to KCLR, Paddy Byrne says it’s huge news for the company and will help them break into the US market.