Carlow based UNUM Ireland shortlisted for Technology Ireland Industry Awards

Being shortlisted for awards can really boost a company’s profile.

So says the Managing Director and Vice President at UNUM Ireland which is headquartered in Carlow.

The business is a finalist for the annual Technology Ireland Industry Awards with winners due to be revealed on the 19th of November.

Padraig O’Neill heads up the locally based enterprise and has been summing up their reaction to making the finals to KCLR News’ Edwina Grace – hear that here: