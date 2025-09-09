Carlow is bidding to Outrun Hunger.

Following on from the success of the inaugural 5km & 10km event last year which saw 500 people take part, plans are afoot to host it again in aid of St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen.

It takes place from 10am on Saturday, 18th October at Carlow Rugby Club, Oak Park with participants set to walk or run the route. (Sign up here).

All who complete the courses will receive a race t-shirt, medal and complimentary refreshments on site.

It’s sponsored by Halocare, Arboretum & Carlow Concrete in association with Pop up Races with media partners including KCLR and the Carlow Nationalist newspaper and other business partners.

Commenting at the launch David Walsh CEO of Halocare group, who is Chair of the fundraising committee, said; “Food poverty is a serious issue that affects hundreds of people within our own community, mainly low-income individuals and families who struggle to afford nutritious meals on a regular basis. St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen under the direction of Father John Dunphy , has provided a lifeline for many in the Carlow community over the past 10 years providing daily meals in its centre and distributing food parcels to family homes in need .Sadly, due to spiraling costs and the growth in demand, the Kitchen is in financial difficulties and in danger of closing its doors and needs much needed funds to survive.

“We are delighted to launch the 2nd Outrun Hunger 5k & 10K run recognising the fantastic work that St Clare’s hospitality kitchen carries out on a daily basis. Last years run was a fantastic success with over 500 participants taking apart on the day we look forward to welcoming an even bigger crowd to the Carlow Rugby Club and in turn to raising significant monies for the charity.

Commenting on the launch Rachel Doyle of the Arboretum Home & Garden Heaven, said ” The Arboretum are delighted to partner St Clare’s hospitality Kitchen and to support their fantastic charity Run . Personally it is a privilege to be associated with so many other amazing event supporters because, while encouraging people to stay healthy, the event also supports St Clares Charity to continue to provide the amazing services they do”.

