Carlow Bus park closed for important upgrade works in preparation for new Town Bus Service

Traffic disruption is expected around Carlow Town from today (Tuesday) as the Bus Park closes down for the next three months.

Essential upgrade works are being carried out to get the park ready for the new Carlow Town Bus service.

Existing bus stops will move temporarily to other spots around the town until the project is due to finish on the 18th of November.

Fianna Fail Councillor for Carlow Andrea Dalton says the closure is required for resurfacing works and improved capacity:

Councillor Dalton says they will also be making some other important upgrades:

“There is actually no accessible bus stop in Carlow so they will be putting in an accessible bus stop which will make it easier with mobility and accessibility problems to get on and get off buses”