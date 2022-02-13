Carlow businesses can avail of Retail and Paint Scheme with grants of up to €1,000

Carlow shops that sign up for the local authority grants to paint their premises can get social media mentoring thrown in for free.

Local retailers can get financial support of up to €1,000 to cover 80% of the cost of painting their shopfront and for window design and merchandising as part of Carlow County Council’s Retail and Paint Scheme 2022.

LEO Economic Development Officer Pierce Kavanagh explains what the mentoring side of the scheme is:

“Last year we actually included, as well as painting your premises, we included things like window design, merchandising for your window and the idea was to kind of create a whole of shop approach so the mentoring kind of leads into that. It’s basically kind of spruce up your business and the mentoring can be in retail, in merchandising or social media, kind of how to connect your online with your offline presence.”

Pierce continued to say, “like last year all applications must be submitted via https://leocarlow.submit.com but we’ve simplified the application and drawdown process to make it easier for businesses to apply and drawdown the funds for their business.”

Applications close on 31st March 2022.