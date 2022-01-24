Carlow Chamber President expects return to normal for hospitality sector will take time

The President of the Carlow Chamber of Commerce says its going to take some time for some businesses to get back to normal, particularly in the hospitality sector.

It follows the Governments announcement on Friday of the easing of most Covid-19 restrictions.

Bars and restaurants can now operate normal hours, with customers no longer required to produce a Covid pass.

Colin Duggan, who is also general manager of the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, says nightclubs will possibly be the slowest to recover.

He expects the hotel sector to get to full capacity by May though:

“To be honest, the Government has done the right thing. It’s kept the EWS at the current levels until the end of February which is quite positive. We’re going to need that time to see the recovery”