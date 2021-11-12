Carlow cheesemaker honoured at national awards

A Carlow Farmhouse Cheesemaker has been honoured at the prestigious Irish Cheese Awards.

Coolattin Cheddar from Tullow was announced as the winner of the Silver “Smoked Cheese: All Milk Types” award this week.

The Association of Irish Farmhouse Cheesemakers is celebrating Ireland’s vibrant and thriving farmhouse cheese sector.

A total of 220 cheeses were entered – the largest number ever for the bi-annual event.