Carlow Civil Defence members presented with medals for their work during pandemic

Carlow Civil Defence members have been honoured for the work they carried out during the pandemic.

Covid19 medals were commissioned by the Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs to thank those across the country for the part they played in 9,500 taskings assisting communities.

Ten of the local crew were presented with theirs by County Council Cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue.

Officer Padraig Cahill says they were humbled by the gesture.

He also said they were only too happy to help out:

“The situation that was was there. It’s a volunteer group. That’s what we’re sort of there for, to help out in times of need. We were delighted to be able to do it and to have the facilities to do it at the time”