Carlow College celebrates award for Gender Equality in Higher Education

St Patrick’s Carlow College has been awarded the Athena SWAN Bronze Award – an accolade that recognises the advancement of gender equality in higher education.

It follows a self-assessment submission from the local third level institute which included a four-year action plan for enacting positive culture change.

Chair of the Self-Assessment Team Fiona McGuill says this is a huge achievement for all involved:

“We are delighted to receive the Athena SWAN Bronze Award in recognition of our commitment to advancing gender equality across higher education,” Fiona McGuill, President’s Office, Chair of the Self-Assessment Team

College President, Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh says it is very important to them:

“The award is a testament to the work that has been carried out right across the College and reaffirms to our commitment to the Athena SWAN principles of equality and inclusion”