Carlow commercial vacancy rate now higher than national average, while Kilkenny’s is lower
It covers the 12 months to June of this year
Carlow’s commercial vacancy rate is now higher than the national average, while Kilkenny’s is lower.
That’s according to the latest report commissioned by GeoDirectory and prepared by EY – it covers the 12 months to June of this year.
The mean across the country stands at 13.6% – but Carlow’s is at 14% following an increase of 0.1 in the year-on-year comparison.
Of the towns sampled, Muine Bheag had the highest rate at 20.3% with Tullow’s 14.7% the lowest while 12.2% of the units across the county were classified as providing Accommodation and Food Services.
That sector was higher in Kilkenny at 13.8%.
Of the towns sampled across the county Callan (17.6%) had the highest commercial vacancy rate at 17.6% with the city boasting the lowest at 12.6%.
Overall, the rate decreased on June 2020’s by 0.4% to 12%.
The study also shows shows higher levels of empty units in the west of the country than in Leinster.