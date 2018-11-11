Carlow community in shock at sad passing of teenager, Eoin Byrne

A local community is in shock after the death of a teenager this weekend.

18-year-old 6th-year-student, Eoin Byrne from Clonmore, Hacketstown died yesterday.

He was an avid and talented sports man who played GAA, soccer and also boxed.

Clonmore GFC is in mourning following the death of one of our finest young players Eoin Byrne today. Eoin was centre-forward on our 2017 MFC winning team & played for our U19s last Friday The club extends deepest sympathy to the Byrne & McCarney families. May Eoin Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/m5v2nd0f6g — Clonmore GFC (@ClonmoreGFC) November 10, 2018

His soccer team, Parkville United posted a tribute to Eoin on their Facebook page saying he won many trophies with them over the years.

Their clubhouse has been opened today for those who knew Eoin to come together.

Meanwhile, his secondary school, Coláiste Eoin have said they are shocked and saddened at his passing.

They say he was a “fine young man, who contributed greatly to the entire school community.”