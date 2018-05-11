Carlow community taking a big step to reduce its plastic waste
Ballon Improvement group are launching a new free water refill point

Ballon Improvement group are launching a new free water refill point

One Carlow community will be making a concerted effort to reduce their plastic waste from today.

Ballon Improvement Group have organised a Go Green Community Recycling Expo to take place in the National School from 11am this morning.

They’ll be launching their own reusable coffee cups, as well as a free water refill point.

Máire George from the group has told KCLR News the refill point will be the first of its kind in Carlow.

 

