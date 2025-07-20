Residents in Ardattin in County Carlow have expressed their concern, after it was discovered that their battle against Japanese Knotweed in the area has been set back by the planting of trees in the infected area.

Works to install a footpath in the area were abruptly halted three years ago, once the invasive plant species was discovered by engineers.

Japanese Knotweed is capable of growing up to 10cm per day, and has been known to compromise structures such as homes and sheds.

Independent Councillor Charlie Murphy says that processes to remove the plant can hopefully be enacted soon.

“Hopefully, we can progress this sooner rather than later, but the problem is, with the Japanese knotweed, there has to be a procedure, we went through our area engineer, Pat Harrington, there is a procedure with the Japanese knotweed, how to kill it, and unfortunately, that’s where we are at the minute, so we have the plans, but we just have to forward it a bit more.”