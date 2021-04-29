Carlow Councillor calls for loose change to be donated to charities

Donating your loose change can go a long way to helping charities.

So says a Carlow Councillor who’s hatched a plan to help those struggling to raise funds during the pandemic.

It’s based on the simple principle of everyone giving a small bit and Willie Quinn says with his proposal no one will even miss what they are giving.

The local Labour rep says it can help make a difference.

