KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow Councillor calls for loose change to be donated to charities
Aim is to help those struggling
Donating your loose change can go a long way to helping charities.
So says a Carlow Councillor who’s hatched a plan to help those struggling to raise funds during the pandemic.
It’s based on the simple principle of everyone giving a small bit and Willie Quinn says with his proposal no one will even miss what they are giving.
The local Labour rep says it can help make a difference.
Listen back to his chat with our Edward Hayden on The Way It Is here: