Carlow Councillor Fergal Browne hits out over delays to road projects

Councillors in Carlow have been left frustrated by the time needed to complete certain road projects.

At Monday’s county council meeting a presentation was given on the bend being straightened at Lough on the main Carlow Wexford Road.

Eight phases are now needed for such projects and Councillor Fergal Browne says this is hindering progress:

“It appears to me that the Department of Transport and the TII want to strangle all these jobs by making the process so long”

He says many road projects around the county were ready to go years ago, already designed and almost at starting stage:

“And here we are now almost 15 or 20 years later absolutely making no progress in reality on them. It’s having a huge detrimental effect on the development of our town and county”