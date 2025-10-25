A Carlow Councillor says there should have been a strong support coming from the government for our secretaries and caretakers without question.

Fine Fáil’s Fintan Phelan tabled a motion at the monthly meeting that recognises the vital role played by school secretaries and caretakers in the daily running of schools across County Carlow.

Fórsa members went on strike in August in a row over pay, pension and other basic entitlements, that dispute is now at the Workplace Relations Commission.

Cllr Phelan told KCLR News that he got full support, “So the motion was passed unanimously by the Carlow Municipal District and now the council will be forwarding that motion and the sentiment of that motion to the Minister for Education and to the Minister for Public Expenditure. And I think the message is very clear from all parties and none in relation to Carlow that we want the school secretaries and the caretakers to have a fair system, to have equities with their colleagues in the public sector. That message is loud and clear. “