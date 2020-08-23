Carlow councillor is calling for Martin Brett to step down following Golfgate

A Carlow councillor says it wasn’t enough for Martin Brett to only resign the whip of the Fine Gael Party.

Kilkenny’s Martin Brett has come under fire after his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society Dinner in Clifden on Wednesday, which 81 people attended.

He claims that he was reassured by hotel staff at the event that it was being held in compliance with Covid regulations, as the guests had been divided across two rooms.

He has since resigned the whip of Fine Gael, but remains a member of the party. He’s also still the Vice Chairman of Kilkenny County Council.

People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace says this isn’t good enough and said ”he should resign from opposition as resigning from the party is a much of a much.” Wallace added, ” All that he’s doing is saving face for Fine Gael, it doesn’t really affect him in any great manner, it was an easy decision. I think he should fully step down.