Carlow Councillor not prepared to let court railings issue slide

A local councillor says he still believes the Courts Service should be taken to court.

Fergal Browne has long been campaigning for the courts service to carry out repair work to the ancient railings around the courthouse in Carlow which have fallen into disrepair.

However, he says they’ve broken every promise made in relation to the railings and it’s time they were forced to do something.

Councillor Browne says it’s a great disappointment that they have been let go into such disrepair, describing the railings as an embarrassment to the town.