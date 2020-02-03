Carlow Councillor wants action on anti-social behaviour at local beauty spot

Boy racers, dumping, and vandalism are becoming all too common in Carlow’s Blackstairs Mountains.

So says a local councillor who is calling for serious action to be taken to prevent anti-social behaviour, especially in the Nine Stones area at Mount Leinster.

Andy Gladney says just last week a car was found burnt out there, surrounded by cans and other rubbish.

He says it’s been an ongoing issue in the area and has been brought to the attention of council officials who have given assurances that it will be addressed.