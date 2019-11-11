Carlow Councillor wants public drinking water fountains for the town

Carlow has been asked to help lead the way in reducing plastic waste, and it’s time a serious step was taken in that regard.

So says Councillor Fintan Phelan who is calling for the council to look at introducing public drinking water fountains around the town, to help cut down on the amount of bottled water being bought.

He’ll raise the matter at this afternoon’s monthly council meeting.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor Phelan says this would be a step in the right direction towards achieving Carlow’s goals after it was selected as one of the Sustainable Development Goal leaders.