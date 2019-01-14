Carlow Councillors call on Health Minister to visit the county

Carlow County Council will hear calls today for the Health Minister to be asked to come and address councillors.

It’s being brought by Councillors John Cassin and Fintan Phelan over the average length of time it will take a person in the county to get to an Emergency Department.

At 37 minutes – or 40 kilometres – it’s the longest average distance in the country according to a recent report.

Councillor Cassin says a shortage of ambulance cover is also worrying.

He wants the Minister to outline to them what will be done to address the issue.