Carlow councillors look to the future today

The future of Carlow’s to the forefront today.

At a special meeting of the council in Visual from 2pm they’ll consider the chief executive report’s on the pre draft consultation for the preparation for the county Carlow development plan.

Fine Gael Cllr Brian O’Donoghue has been telling KCLR news “It’s part of the process around the county development plan so at this point councillors will give direction to the planners in terms of issues they may have come across, issues that need attention in the next plan, the previous one ran from 2014 until 2021, the next one runs for the next six years”.

Close to sixty proposed directions and responses to be considered.

FF’s Andrea Dalton was among those to lodge notes, saying “That the draft development plan be prepared with the overarching themes and having regard to the need to promote sustainable communities or sustanability, community and wellbeing initiatives throughout the county, I also asked that the draft development plan be prepared having regard to the need to protect the integrity of our special areas of conservation throughout the county, in particular I suppose that of the River Barrow and Mount Leinster area”.