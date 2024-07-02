County Carlow may be set for some new homes.

Planning permission’s sought for 14 semi-detached, two-storey houses at Limegrove, Paletine.

Dunneace Construction Ltd’s proposal outlines how eight of these would be four-bed with the other six, three-beds.

Separately, the local authority’s asked to give the go-ahead to three, two-storey, four-bedroom properties at Barrack Street in Tullow.

Anthony Cullen’s plan is to construct these to the side of an existing single-storey dwelling with a host of other site works to be completed also.

Decisions are due on both.

While Sayvale 17 Limited has been granted the green-light to develop four apartments, two one-beds and two studios, at Station Road, Tullow.