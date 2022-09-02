KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow County Council among finalists for Excellence in Local Government Awards 2022
It's the 19th year of the event
Carlow County Council’s made the shortlist for two categories in this year’s Excellence in Local Government Awards.
The 19th year of the event sees 23 councils represented in 15 different sections.
The local Ru:Uban – Urbact is one of four finalists for the Initiative through Municipal Districts while Taste in Carlow is one of five in the running for Supporting Tourism.
Full List:
Age Friendly Initiative
- Clare County Council – The accreditation of Ennis as an Age-Friendly town
- Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council – dlr Digital Inclusion Acorn Project
- Fingal County Council – Fingal Age Friendly Guide
- Waterford City and County Council – “The People we Grow Up to Be,” an Intergenerational Music Project
- Wexford County Council – Wexford Telehealth Project
Climate Change
- Clare County Council – Renewal of site protection & conservation infrastructure at Fanore Beach
- Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council – Dublin Climate Action Week 2021
- Kerry County Council – Supplygov.ie – Dynamic Purchasing System for Energy Efficiency Retrofitting Works
- Mayo County Council – Mayo Decarbonising Communities Network
- South Dublin County Council – Tallaght District-heating Network.
- Wicklow County Council – Wicklow County Council Solar Car Park
Communications
- Donegal County Council – Trail Communications
- Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council – Embedding a culture of plain English communications in a Housing Department
- Fingal County Council – Firefighting goats in Howth
- Kildare County Council – Understanding Kildare’s County Development Plan
- Limerick City & County Council – Double Your Summer
Diversity & Inclusion
- Cork City Council – Trailblazing Women with Cork City Council’s Women’s Caucus
- Dublin City Council – Academy of the Near Future
- Leitrim County Council – Sense-Ability
- Longford County Council – Urban Horse Project
- Monaghan County Council – Sensory Stories
- South Dublin County Council – Women in Local Government
- Waterford City and County Council – Dyslexia Support Services Waterford Libraries
Enhancing the Urban Environment
- Clare County Council – Ennis Public Realm Enhancement – Parnell Street, Laneways & Bow-ways
- Cork City Council – Community Gardens in Public Parks
- Limerick City & County Council – Castletroy Urban Greenway
- Meath County Council – Navan 2050 Vision
Festival of the Year
- Clare County Council – Ennis Mela
- Cork City Council – Cork Carnival of Science
- Monaghan County Council – Clones Film Festival
- Waterford City and County Council – Waterford Winter Firedance Solstice 2021
- Wexford County Council – Kennedy Summer School
Health & Wellbeing
- Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council – ‘Stirring Memories – Stories of Yesterday’ – collaborative wellbeing project & exhibition
- Longford County Council – LIFT Programme
- Mayo County Council – Activator Walking with Poles / Fitstick Trail Project
- South Dublin County Council – Cycle South Dublin
- Waterford City and County Council – Ireland’s First Outdoor Learn to Cycle Track opens in Dungarvan
- Wicklow County Council – Healthy Blessington
Heritage & the Built Environment
- Donegal County Council – Single large-scale heritage-led urban regeneration project in Ramelton, County Donegal
- Galway County Council – Galway Community Archaeology Project
- Monaghan County Council – Rossmore Forest Park – Interpretation & Conservation Management Project
- Waterford City and County Council – Waterford Treasures, 5 Museums in the Viking Triangle
- Wexford County Council – The regeneration of Goat Hill
- Wicklow County Council – Celebrating Wicklow’s Wonder Women
Initiative through Municipal Districts
- Carlow County Council – Ru:Uban – Urbact
- Clare County Council – Shannon In Bloom
- Longford County Council – Longford Text Alert
- Wicklow County Council – Blessington Municipal District- Blessington Town Centre Public Realm Regeneration Project
Local Authority Innovation
- Dublin City Council – Dublin City Council supporting telecoms and future connectivity
- Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council – dlr Quiz Nights
- Fingal County Council – Fingalmaker and maker space
- Galway County Council – Severe Weather Event Management System
- Leitrim County Council – BFireSafeatSchool project
- Longford County Council – Corporate Digital Strategic Planning and Performance Management – Innovation in Action
- South Dublin County Council – Think Big Space in partnership with AWS
- Wexford County Council – Risk Remediation Programme
- Wicklow County Council – Social Housing Design & Build – 34 Houses Baltinglass, Co Wicklow
Promoting Economic Development
- Clare County Council – Tech Disrupt 4.0
- Dublin City Council – ENFUSE
- Fingal County Council – Implementation of Fingal Skills Strategy
- Limerick City & County Council – Engine Hubs Network
- Sligo County Council – Development of An Chroi Digital Hub
- South Dublin County Council – Grange Castle Business Park
Supporting Sustainable Communities
- Cork City Council – Community Response Area Teams
- Limerick City & County Council – New Build Incremental Purchase Scheme
- Monaghan County Council – Capacity Building through Community Planning
- South Dublin County Council – Clondalkin Community Bicycle Hub
Supporting Tourism
- Carlow County Council – Taste in Carlow
- Limerick City & County Council – The Limerick Greenway
- Louth County Council – Sea Louth
- Mayo County Council – Clew Bay Bike Trail
- Wicklow County Council – Wicklow Passport
Sustainable Environment
- Cork City Council – Cork City Council Air Quality Strategy
- Fingal County Council – Wildfire Management Strategy Howth Head
- South Dublin County Council – Sustainable Drainage Guidance Project
Sustaining the Arts
- Clare County Council – HOUSE! An open-air aerial spectacle
- Fingal County Council – Seanchaí Micro Forest
- Kerry County Council – Advance Youth Arts Programme
- Monaghan County Council – Elsewhere the Opera
- South Dublin County Council – NOISE Music