Carlow County Council among finalists for Excellence in Local Government Awards 2022

Carlow County Council’s made the shortlist for two categories in this year’s Excellence in Local Government Awards.

The 19th year of the event sees 23 councils represented in 15 different sections.

The local Ru:Uban – Urbact is one of four finalists for the Initiative through Municipal Districts while Taste in Carlow is one of five in the running for Supporting Tourism.

Full List:

Age Friendly Initiative

Clare County Council – The accreditation of Ennis as an Age-Friendly town

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council – dlr Digital Inclusion Acorn Project

Fingal County Council – Fingal Age Friendly Guide

Waterford City and County Council – “The People we Grow Up to Be,” an Intergenerational Music Project

Wexford County Council – Wexford Telehealth Project

Climate Change

Clare County Council – Renewal of site protection & conservation infrastructure at Fanore Beach

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council – Dublin Climate Action Week 2021

Kerry County Council – Supplygov.ie – Dynamic Purchasing System for Energy Efficiency Retrofitting Works

Mayo County Council – Mayo Decarbonising Communities Network

South Dublin County Council – Tallaght District-heating Network.

Wicklow County Council – Wicklow County Council Solar Car Park

Communications

Donegal County Council – Trail Communications

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council – Embedding a culture of plain English communications in a Housing Department

Fingal County Council – Firefighting goats in Howth

Kildare County Council – Understanding Kildare’s County Development Plan

Limerick City & County Council – Double Your Summer

Diversity & Inclusion

Cork City Council – Trailblazing Women with Cork City Council’s Women’s Caucus

Dublin City Council – Academy of the Near Future

Leitrim County Council – Sense-Ability

Longford County Council – Urban Horse Project

Monaghan County Council – Sensory Stories

South Dublin County Council – Women in Local Government

Waterford City and County Council – Dyslexia Support Services Waterford Libraries

Enhancing the Urban Environment

Clare County Council – Ennis Public Realm Enhancement – Parnell Street, Laneways & Bow-ways

Cork City Council – Community Gardens in Public Parks

Limerick City & County Council – Castletroy Urban Greenway

Meath County Council – Navan 2050 Vision

Festival of the Year

Clare County Council – Ennis Mela

Cork City Council – Cork Carnival of Science

Monaghan County Council – Clones Film Festival

Waterford City and County Council – Waterford Winter Firedance Solstice 2021

Wexford County Council – Kennedy Summer School

Health & Wellbeing

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council – ‘Stirring Memories – Stories of Yesterday’ – collaborative wellbeing project & exhibition

Longford County Council – LIFT Programme

Mayo County Council – Activator Walking with Poles / Fitstick Trail Project

South Dublin County Council – Cycle South Dublin

Waterford City and County Council – Ireland’s First Outdoor Learn to Cycle Track opens in Dungarvan

Wicklow County Council – Healthy Blessington

Heritage & the Built Environment

Donegal County Council – Single large-scale heritage-led urban regeneration project in Ramelton, County Donegal

Galway County Council – Galway Community Archaeology Project

Monaghan County Council – Rossmore Forest Park – Interpretation & Conservation Management Project

Waterford City and County Council – Waterford Treasures, 5 Museums in the Viking Triangle

Wexford County Council – The regeneration of Goat Hill

Wicklow County Council – Celebrating Wicklow’s Wonder Women

Initiative through Municipal Districts

Carlow County Council – Ru:Uban – Urbact

Clare County Council – Shannon In Bloom

Longford County Council – Longford Text Alert

Wicklow County Council – Blessington Municipal District- Blessington Town Centre Public Realm Regeneration Project

Local Authority Innovation

Dublin City Council – Dublin City Council supporting telecoms and future connectivity

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council – dlr Quiz Nights

Fingal County Council – Fingalmaker and maker space

Galway County Council – Severe Weather Event Management System

Leitrim County Council – BFireSafeatSchool project

Longford County Council – Corporate Digital Strategic Planning and Performance Management – Innovation in Action

South Dublin County Council – Think Big Space in partnership with AWS

Wexford County Council – Risk Remediation Programme

Wicklow County Council – Social Housing Design & Build – 34 Houses Baltinglass, Co Wicklow

Promoting Economic Development

Clare County Council – Tech Disrupt 4.0

Dublin City Council – ENFUSE

Fingal County Council – Implementation of Fingal Skills Strategy

Limerick City & County Council – Engine Hubs Network

Sligo County Council – Development of An Chroi Digital Hub

South Dublin County Council – Grange Castle Business Park

Supporting Sustainable Communities

Cork City Council – Community Response Area Teams

Limerick City & County Council – New Build Incremental Purchase Scheme

Monaghan County Council – Capacity Building through Community Planning

South Dublin County Council – Clondalkin Community Bicycle Hub

Supporting Tourism

Carlow County Council – Taste in Carlow

Limerick City & County Council – The Limerick Greenway

Louth County Council – Sea Louth

Mayo County Council – Clew Bay Bike Trail

Wicklow County Council – Wicklow Passport

Sustainable Environment

Cork City Council – Cork City Council Air Quality Strategy

Fingal County Council – Wildfire Management Strategy Howth Head

South Dublin County Council – Sustainable Drainage Guidance Project

Sustaining the Arts