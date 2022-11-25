Carlow County Council among winners at Local Government Awards for urban development scheme

Carlow County Council has won an award for an urban development scheme.

The Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards took place yesterday evening.

The local authority was recognised for the ‘Initiative through the Municipal Districts’ catagory for the ‘Ru:Rban – Urbact’ project in conjunction with the EU.

The 19th annual Awards ceremony was held in association with the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage and showcases and celebrates the best of Local Government in Ireland.