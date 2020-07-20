Carlow County Council call for new ideas to tackle littering

Carlow County Council are calling for locals’ help in their new anti-littering campaign.

The local authority are looking for public input on how they can improve their Litter Management Plan.

It’s in conjunction with their new ‘Call It Out’ campaign, which aims to tackle roadside dumping.

The Council’s Environmental Awareness Officer, Janette O’Brien, explains how you can get involved:

“We’re calling out for everybody in the community in Carlow to actually get involved and to email us. Have a look at the old plan on carlow.ie and get in touch with your ideas. Email us on how we can actually improve the litter situation in our county.”