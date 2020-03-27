Carlow County Council closes all public playgrounds in the county for Covid-19 measure

Carlow County Council has closed all it’s public playgrounds in the county for Covid-19 measure.

They say they’ve closed, with immediate effect all public playgrounds it maintains as part of the Government’s response to slow the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19.

The Council has posted signage and where possible has closed or cordoned off access to all its playgrounds.

Playgrounds which are operated by community and voluntary groups they say should close their facilities also and community groups who require assistance in this process should contact the community section in Carlow County Council on [email protected] or by calling 059-9170300.