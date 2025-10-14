Carlow County Council’s going to see what it can do to Clear the Path.

The campaign by wheelchair user Eoin showcasing the difficulties getting around the town was highlighted by KCLR News last week and again on The KCLR Daily yesterday.

At the monthly meeting of the local authority last evening, Eoin’s efforts were highlighted and local authority CEO Coilín O’Reilly told councillors there is a plan to meet him in the coming weeks and to follow the route he travels to see if it can be made easier.

He added however that in historic towns it can be difficult to accommodate all needs.

But Cllr Fergal Browne says that the special budget meeting next Monday may see the provision of an Access Officer;