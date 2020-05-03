Local council is reminding people to dispose of their waste properly

Carlow County Council is reminding people to dispose of their waste properly if clearing out their houses or sheds during lock-down.

Powerstown Landfill and Recycling Centre is still open to the public with social distancing measures put in place.

Senior Executive Engineer at the Council says all payments are also done con-tactless so customers will not be in direct contact with anyone.

Senior Engineer Brian O’Donovan says once the waste is separated properly, they will take it.