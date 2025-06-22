Carlow County Council is stepping up efforts to tackle vacancy and dereliction across the county.

Surveys are underway in towns, villages and rural areas — with Carlow Town mostly complete and housing estates next on the list.

The Council aims to strike a balance between commercial and residential use, ensuring the local economy isn’t negatively impacted.

Property owners are being encouraged to activate vacant buildings, but the Council says it’s also prepared to use Compulsory Purchase Orders where necessary to bring properties back into use.