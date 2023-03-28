Carlow County Council to close part of a Tullow carpark from Wednesday to Friday

Carlow County Council is closing part of the carpark opposite the Tullow Civic Offices for three days this week.

The upper section, just off the yet-to-be-properly-named “Inner Relief Road” in Tullow, will be closed off from tomorrow morning (Wednesday) until Friday.

There will be no pedestrian accesses from its Mill Street boundary between 8:00am and 4:30pm for the rest of the week.

It’s so fencing repair works can be done safely.

The lower section of the car park will remain unaffected.