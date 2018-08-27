Carlow County Council warns of fake waste collectors

Illegal waste collectors are now going so far as to pretend they’re raising money for breast cancer to con locals into donating items to them.

In the last few days leaflets have been delivered through letterboxes in Carlow asking people to donate items for a charity fundraiser.

However, the Environment Section of Carlow County Council says they’re fake and the illegal collectors behind them will sell what they can at a 100% profit for themselves and dump the rest.

Environmental Awareness Officer, Jannette O’Brien says there was a logo of a real collection company from the UK on the leaflets and she contacted them.

Ms O’Brien adds that she sees scams like this happening all the time & she’s told KCLR News it’s up to all of us individually to be aware where our waste is going.