Carlow developer says fencing and berm bank at Tullow site is within the granted planning permission

A local developer is insisting that the fencing and berm bank around his warehouse site in Tullow does not need to be changed.

Ned Nolan has told KCLR Live that he considers the mound of earth and the fence to be within his planning permission.

This is despite the fact that Carlow County Council has issued enforcement orders to says he has four weeks to remove the bank and replace the fencing with one of paladin style, 2.4m in height and green in colour.

Noel Fludgate lives in The Links estate beside the site and he says the enforcement orders are welcomed, but they’re not enough.

While Cllr John Pender’s been a big supporter of the project and he says he’s hopeful a solution can be found.

Both made their comments on KCLR Live this morning while speaking to our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin with Cllr Brian O’Donoghue and Cllr Charlie Murphy also contributing.

Listen back here: