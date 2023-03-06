Carlow doctor says government needs to invest more in general practice

A local GP says the Government needs to invest more in General Practice.

It follows the publication of a report that found there is a severe shortage of GPs in Ireland.

Consequently, the report estimates a shortage of almost 1,400 GPs in Ireland by 2025

Carlow GP Sinead Byrne explains the healthcare sector needs more resources:

“What the government can do is, it’s looking at the resources, and putting more resources into the general practice, where there’s also no wider healthcare, that the responsibility doesn’t always fall on the general practitioner,” said Dr Byrne.