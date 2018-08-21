Carlow dragon club members on the way to Germany

Ireland’s International Women’s Dragon Boat Team had their final training session on the River Barrow before they leave for the European Nations Championships today.

The event takes place in Brandenburg Germany from Thursday to Sunday & 14 members of Carlow Dragons are among the crew.

Our Sue Nunn caught up with them at their last local training session where excitement was building:

Team member Fiona’s been telling KCLR that with the event drawing closer, there’s been increased attention for she & her teammates.

Peadar Doyle’s with the rowing club in Carlow – he’s been telling KCLR that the ladies have been putting everything into their preparation.