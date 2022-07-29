Carlow Educate Together Principal says “we have to be able to support our children, whatever their needs are”

“We have to be able to support our children, whatever their needs are”

That’s according to a local Educate Together Principal who’s calling for the Government to live up to its stated targets for Ireland’s education system.

The budget is to be released in September and the school group’s asking that a much-needed investment into the sector be considered. They have put forward their submission stating the changes they want made.

Simon Lewis of Carlow’s Educate Together says the money is needed as it is the only income schools have to stay up and running, telling KCLR News; “Schools aren’t able to make money so, therefore, the only money they get is from the Government itself and the only other way they get any extra income is by sending begging letters out there and asking parents to put their hands in their pockets and we don’t like doing that however when there isn’t enough money coming in to keep the lights on, you know, we’ve no other choice”.

He adds “We have to be able to support our children for whatever their needs are, you know, I hear a lot of people saying our most vulnerable children, these aren’t necessarily vulnerable children, their vulnerability’s created because we’re not giving the children what they need in order to thrive as they should do in an education system”.

And Mr Lewis also says “Despite the same I suppose soundbites coming from the Government of investing two billion euro and 25% of their budget into special education it simply isn’t enough and there’s children, we’re failing a huge portion of children, not just those with additional needs but all children who have to work together and live together and learn together”.