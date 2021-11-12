Carlow enterprises celebrated last night

Carlow enterprises large and small were celebrated last night.

Attendees of the county’s annual Chamber awards were spread across three venues of the Lord Bagenal, Woodford Dolmen and Ballykealy House.

While MCs were KCLR’s John Purcell, Eimear Ní Bhraonáin and Brian Redmond with online links so all could watch as an array of accolades were handed out.

Full winner list:

Community Award Tullow Rugby Club

Business Supporting Community KCLR96fm

Food & Beverage Producers Coolanowle Foodhall

Best Innovative Dining Experience Rath Hospitality T/A Teach Dolmain

Best Presented Shopfront / Premises (Carlow) TileNStyle

Best Presented Shopfront / Premises (Muine Bheag & South Carlow) Clashganny House

Best Presented Shopfront / Premises (Tullow & North Carlow) Café de Mode

Spirit of Carlow Carlow Pride Fest

Customer Service PBMachinetech

Professional Services PDS & Associates

Employee of the Year John Whelan from Carlow Toolmaking Services

Research Innovation & Technology BurnsideAutocyl

Sustainability Siopa Glas in Ballon

Carlow Ambassador Dr Patricia Mulcahy of IT Carlow

Best Online Presence Arboretum Garden & Lifestyle Centre

Presidents Award

Lifetime Achievement Bobby Quinn

Outstanding Small Business Doyles Tarmacadam Ltd

Business of the Year RathwoodIreland Garden and Furniture World