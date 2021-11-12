Carlow enterprises celebrated last night
KCLR was among the winners
Carlow enterprises large and small were celebrated last night.
Attendees of the county’s annual Chamber awards were spread across three venues of the Lord Bagenal, Woodford Dolmen and Ballykealy House.
While MCs were KCLR’s John Purcell, Eimear Ní Bhraonáin and Brian Redmond with online links so all could watch as an array of accolades were handed out.
Full winner list:
Community Award Tullow Rugby Club
Business Supporting Community KCLR96fm
Food & Beverage Producers Coolanowle Foodhall
Best Innovative Dining Experience Rath Hospitality T/A Teach Dolmain
Best Presented Shopfront / Premises (Carlow) TileNStyle
Best Presented Shopfront / Premises (Muine Bheag & South Carlow) Clashganny House
Best Presented Shopfront / Premises (Tullow & North Carlow) Café de Mode
Spirit of Carlow Carlow Pride Fest
Customer Service PBMachinetech
Professional Services PDS & Associates
Employee of the Year John Whelan from Carlow Toolmaking Services
Research Innovation & Technology BurnsideAutocyl
Sustainability Siopa Glas in Ballon
Carlow Ambassador Dr Patricia Mulcahy of IT Carlow
Best Online Presence Arboretum Garden & Lifestyle Centre
Presidents Award
Lifetime Achievement Bobby Quinn
Outstanding Small Business Doyles Tarmacadam Ltd
Business of the Year RathwoodIreland Garden and Furniture World